Police are looking for witnesses of a serious crash that happened in West Hartford this weekend.

Investigators said the crash happened on Albany Avenue on Saturday.

Authorities have not released details about the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or the WHPD Tip Line at (860) 570-8969. Tips can also be emailed to whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.