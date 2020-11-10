traffic

Police Seek Witnesses to Crash on I-91 in East Windsor

Connecticut State Police are looking for witnesses to a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 91 south in East Windsor Tuesday.

Police said two commercial vehicles crashed near exit 44 around 1:25 p.m. One of the vehicles crossed over the center median, caught fire, and ended up on the other side of the highway.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

A witness told NBC Connecticut he heard an explosion while in the area.

The crash caused closures on both sides of the highway.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has video is encouraged to contact Troop H at 860-534-1062.

