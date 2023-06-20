Police seeking video evidence after gunshots were fired into East Haven home

Police are investigating after someone fired several gunshots into a home in East Haven Monday night and they are asking anyone who has video to come forward.

Police said the gunshots were fired into a residence in the area of Hughes Street and Cass Street around 11:20 p.m.

No one who was in the residence was injured, police said. They believe this was a domestic incident.

The person who fired the gunshots was in a light-colored SUV and left the area, according to police.

Anyone who lives in the area and has a home surveillance camera is asked to check video from around 11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and provide it to police if they see a vehicle matching the description.

You can share it with police online here.