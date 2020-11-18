Police Seeking Witnesses to Fatal Crash on Route 72 in New Britain

A 65-year-old Bristol woman has died after a crash on Route 72 in New Britain on Saturday and state police are asking witnesses to come forward.

State police said 65-year-old Concetta Rodriguez was driving on Route 72 East around 12:44 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle she was in was sideswiped by another vehicle. Rodriguez died at Hartford Hospital on Tuesday, according to state police.

Troopers are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call Trooper First Class John Wilson at (860) 534-1098 or email john.wilson @ct.gov.

Anyone with a vehicle equipped with a dashboard camera who was driving through the area of the collision at the time of the crash is also asked to contact Trooper First Class Wilson.