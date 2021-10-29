Police Seize BB Gun From Teen's Backpack at Naugatuck High School

Naugatuck police say officers seized a BB gun from a 14-year-old at Naugatuck High School after investigating reports that someone brandished a gun during a fight earlier in the month.

Police said the teen was detained Friday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into a fight that happened at Salem Park on October 20. No one was hurt during the fight, but there were reports that one person showed a gun. According to police, video evidence showed the teen brandishing what appeared to be a firearm.

When officers spoke with the teen they seized the BB gun from their backpack. Officers, along with a Connecticut State Police Firearms detection k9, also searched the teen's home and did not find any real firearms.

Police stressed that replica BB guns are hard to distinguish from real guns and can be dangerous when an officer cannot tell the difference.

"There is no amount of training that can allow a police officer to determine the difference between these replica firearm BB guns and their functioning counterparts," police wrote in a press release.

The teen was charged for carrying a dangerous weapon and issued a juvenile summons.