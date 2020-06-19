Police Seize Drugs, Illegal Fireworks in Hartford

Hartford police seized drugs and illegal fireworks during an arrest in the North End on Thursday night.

Detectives from the Vice and Narcotics Division executed a search warrant and located a suspect selling fentanyl and suboxone films, according to police.

During the search, officers found a large number of illegal fireworks that appeared to be on display for sale, police said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was also in unlawful possession of two firearms. The individual is a previously convicted felon and was on parole for a 2015 firearm-related arrest, according to police.

Police seized the drugs, the firearms, and more than 100 fireworks.