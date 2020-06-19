Hartford

Police Seize Drugs, Illegal Fireworks in Hartford

police display fireworks seized during an arrest in Hartford
Hartford Police

Police seized drugs and illegal fireworks during an arrest in Hartford on Thursday night.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Hartford police seized drugs and illegal fireworks during an arrest in the North End on Thursday night.

Detectives from the Vice and Narcotics Division executed a search warrant and located a suspect selling fentanyl and suboxone films, according to police.

During the search, officers found a large number of illegal fireworks that appeared to be on display for sale, police said.

Local

Juneteenth 2 hours ago

Governor Issues Proclamation Declaring Juneteenth Day

Connecticut beaches 3 hours ago

Several States Park Closed After Reaching Capacity

The suspect, who was not identified, was also in unlawful possession of two firearms. The individual is a previously convicted felon and was on parole for a 2015 firearm-related arrest, according to police.

Police seized the drugs, the firearms, and more than 100 fireworks.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordfireworks
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us