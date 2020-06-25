illegal fireworks

Police Seize Illegal Fireworks in Hartford

Hartford Police Department

Police have seized more illegal fireworks in Hartford.

The fireworks were seized from a person on Albany Avenue late Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police said they have been receiving hundreds of complaints per day about people setting off fireworks.

Other than sprinklers and fountains that are sold in stores, fireworks are illegal in Connecticut, Hartford police reminded residents.

They are asking people to respect their neighbors and said people with PTSD, as well as babies, children, elderly and pets are among those who have to endure the late-night noise.

Police are urging anyone to call their firework reporting line at 860-757-0000 or text the tip line at 860-294-8233.

