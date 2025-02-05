Woodbridge

Police sergeant helps injured owl found on road in Woodbridge

Woodbridge Police

A police sergeant is being credited with helping an owl found injured on the road in Woodbridge Tuesday night.

The police department said Sgt. Pedalino helped an owl who was found with injuries in the road, likely due to a collision with a motor vehicle.

Another driver stayed at the scene to help the owl until police arrived.

Woodbridge Regional Animal Control responded and arranged for the owl to go to a wildlife rescue for treatment.

The extent of the owl's injuries is unknown, but police said they are thankful to Pedalino, animal control and those who stopped to help the injured owl.

