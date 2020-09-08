Police Shoot Utah 13-Year-Old With Autism After Mother Calls for Crisis Intervention

Golda Barton claimed she told police her son was unarmed and warned them that he did not know how to regulate his behavior

Authorities in Utah are investigating the shooting of a 13-year-old with autism by police in the Salt Lake City area.

Police said they were called to a home in Glendale Friday night with a report of a boy who had threatened people with a weapon. The young man reportedly ran and was shot by an officer after being pursued by police.

The child’s mother, Golda Barton, told KUTV-TV that her son has autism and she had called police because he was having a breakdown and needed a crisis intervention team.

Local

Hartford 44 mins ago

Car Stolen With Dog Inside in Hartford

Labor Day Weekend Stats 2 hours ago

Connecticut State Police Respond to More Than 6,300 Calls Over Labor Day Weekend

Barton claimed she told police her son was unarmed and warned them that he did not know how to regulate his behavior.

A few minutes after two officers who had arrived went through the front door of the home, Barton said she heard an order to “get on the ground" and several gunshots.

No weapon was found Friday, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The 13-year-old was recovering in the hospital and listed in serious condition. He had injuries to his shoulder, ankles, intestines and bladder, Barton said.

Salt Lake Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a statement late Sunday that the shooting was a tragedy and called for a swift and transparent investigation.

More details are expected to be released within 10 business days when police body camera footage is released, as required under a city ordinance.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us