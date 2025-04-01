Bridgeport

Police shooting under investigation in Bridgeport

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

Authorities are investigating a police shooting that happened in Bridgeport Monday night.

Police said it happened in the area of Kossuth and Beecher streets around 6 p.m.

It's unclear whether an officer was the person shot. The extent of injuries is unknown.

The Inspector General's Office is taking over the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Bridgeport
