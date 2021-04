Some Plymouth residents were asked to shelter in place due to an "active police situation" which they say has been contained to one home.

The shelter in place order impacted residents living on or around Prospect Street Ext. in the Terryville section of town.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Others were asked to avoid the area during the police investigation.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

No additional information was immediately available.