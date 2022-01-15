Police Step Up Patrols at Connecticut Synagogues Amid Texas Hostage Situation

Police will be stepping up patrols at some synagogues in Connecticut amid the Texas hostage situation that started Saturday morning.

Texas authorities were negotiating with a man who is said to have taken hostage of a rabbi and others during services at a Dallas-Fort Worth synagogue where the suspect could be heard ranting in a live stream.

The man is demanding the release of a federal prisoner who was convicted in 2010 of attempted murder in a terrorism-related case, officials said.

As a result, the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford said they've been in close contact with local law enforcement who says there is no direct or credible threat to other Jewish institutions across the country, including Connecticut.

The federation said that out of an abundance of caution, local law enforcement will be increasing patrols at area synagogues and institutions.

“The situation in Texas today, following other violent incidents in recent years targeting Jewish institutions and individuals, underscores the urgency of addressing rising antisemitism and extremism,” said David Waren, the federation’s president and CEO. “We are deeply appreciative of the efforts of law enforcement at this time, and we pray for the swift and safe release of the hostages.”

