Norwalk

Police Still Looking for Murderer on 20-Year Anniversary of Norwalk Cold Case

norwalk police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are still looking for the person who murdered then 28-year-old Evelyn Colon in Norwalk twenty years ago.

Police said several persons of interest were identified in the investigation but there are still no firm suspects in the case.

On Aug. 23, 1990, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers received a call from Colon's 9-year-old daughter that her mother had been hurt, according to police.

Local

new haven 34 mins ago

Off-Duty Firefighter Shot in New Haven

relief efforts 1 hour ago

CT Red Cross Volunteers Being Deployed to Texas and California

When officers arrived to the scene, they found Colon lying on a mattress on the floor with wounds to her head and torso, police said.

A neighbor performed CPR and Colon was transported to Norwalk Hospital where she was pronounced dead 40 minutes later, according to police.

Police said the autopsy report showed Colon suffered two gunshot wounds to her torso.

The case remains unsolved.

This article tagged under:

NorwalkNorwalk Policecold casenorwalk cold case
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us