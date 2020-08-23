Police Still Looking for Murderer on 20-Year Anniversary of Norwalk Cold Case

Police are still looking for the person who murdered then 28-year-old Evelyn Colon in Norwalk twenty years ago.

Police said several persons of interest were identified in the investigation but there are still no firm suspects in the case.

On Aug. 23, 1990, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers received a call from Colon's 9-year-old daughter that her mother had been hurt, according to police.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found Colon lying on a mattress on the floor with wounds to her head and torso, police said.

A neighbor performed CPR and Colon was transported to Norwalk Hospital where she was pronounced dead 40 minutes later, according to police.

Police said the autopsy report showed Colon suffered two gunshot wounds to her torso.

The case remains unsolved.