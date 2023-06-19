Police stop vehicle traveling wrong way on Route 5 in South Windsor

Police stopped a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on Route 5 in South Windsor on Sunday morning.

Authorities said an officer watched a Wethersfield man turn south onto Route 5 from Chapel Road.

The man then began traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

A police officer was able to catch up to the vehicle and safely stop it.

During the investigation, police said the man failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

He is facing charges including operating under the influence and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.