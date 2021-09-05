Bridgeport

Police Take Several Teens Into Custody After Stolen Car Chase in Bridgeport

Police have arrested three teenagers after being led on a car chase with a stolen vehicle in Bridgeport.

Authorities said four teens fled from officers in a stolen vehicle from the Boston/Pembroke area to Waltersville School on Waterview Avenue on Sunday.

The teens then fled from the vehicle on foot. Three of the teens were taken into custody, but police say they all appeared to be minors.

One teen has still not been found. Officials have reason to believe a firearm may have been used at the scene but are unsure if one was found at this time, they said.

It is unclear if anyone was injured. No additional information was immediately available.

