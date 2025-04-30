Police think two fires in Milford Saturday are connected

Police are investigating two fires in Milford on Saturday and said they believe the same person might have caused both of them.

Firefighters and officers responded to North Street at 7:51 p.m. Monday, then they received a report around eight minutes later about a fire at Gulf Beach.

Police are investigating and they ask anyone who has information to call Detective Mahoney at 203-783-4727 or email rmahoney@milfordct.gov.