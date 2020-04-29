old saybrook

Police to Deliver Flowers to Residents in Old Saybrook Today

People in Old Saybrook may find the police knocking on their doors on Wednesday afternoon.

It's no cause for alarm. They will be delivering flowers while checking in on the community.

As we approach May, the department has decided to take up an old tradition of friends and neighbors leaving fresh flowers at front doors on the first day of May, according to Chief Michael Spera. Officers will just do it a couple of days early.

“We hope that our residents accept the beautiful flowers on behalf of the Old Saybrook Department of Police Services as an act of kindness to let them know we are thinking of them,” Spera said.

In addition to delivering the flowers, officers will be checking in on residents to make sure they are okay, and to see if anyone needs anything.

