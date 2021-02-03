Police to Give Update Following Arrest in 2004 Waterbury Homicide

Waterbury police are set to give an update on Wednesday after a man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a homicide from 2004.

Officials were called to 23-25 Pearl St. on June 1, 2004, after receiving a report of a woman found in the stairwell of the multi-unit residence.

Police said they located the woman who was later identified as then 16-year-old Jessica Keyworth.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the cause of her death was asphyxia by neck compression.

Detectives later identified Willie Robinson, 52, of Waterbury, as the person responsible for Keyworth's death. He was arrested on Saturday on a warrant and faces murder charges.

Robinson is being held on a $2 million bond pending arraignment.

Waterbury police said detectives have worked relentlessly on this homicide investigation over the years.

The update is set to begin at 1 p.m. You can watch it live in this article once it begins.