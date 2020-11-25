Police to Give Update on Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash in Vernon

Police are going to give an update this morning on a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Vernon yesterday.

Vernon Police Lt. William Meier said the update will begin at 11 a.m. You can watch the update live in this article.

Emergency crews were called to the crash in front of 151 Phoenix St. just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said there, they found a man in cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the vehicle involved left the scene, according to a post on the Vernon Police Department Facebook page.

According to Vernon police, investigators have identified the victim, who is a Vernon resident, but they have not released his identity.

Police said they are coordinating with local agencies and are not ready to release a vehicle description.

Police are asking the public for video of the roadway from houses on Phoenix Street, Church Street, Warren Avenue, Maple Avenue, Washington Street, Birch Street, Lake Street, Taylor Street or any nearby areas.