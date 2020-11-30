Police to Give Update on Fatal Hit-and-Run in Vernon

Police will give an update at 10 p.m. on a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last Tuesday in Vernon.

Investigators said they believe 44-year-old Andrew Aggarwala was walking his puppy along Phoenix Street when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. According to police, Aggarwala was killed in the hit-and-run.

Authorities said Aggarwala was well known in the Vernon community for his volunteer work as a youth sports coach. Officers said Aggarwala was a leader with the Vernon Soccer Club and was active with other youth sports organizations. He has two children who attend Vernon Public Schools, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the crash in front of 151 Phoenix St. just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said the vehicle involved left the scene, according to a post on the Vernon Police Department Facebook page.

As of yet, no one has been arrested in the investigation.

A puppy that was lost during the hit-and-run was found and reunited with family on Saturday. Vernon police said the puppy named Ollie was found safe on Brighton Lane and was returned to his family.