Police to Give Update on Investigation Into 2017 Fatal Hit-and-Run in New Haven

Police will be giving an update Friday on the investigation into a hit-and-run in 2017 that killed a 38-year-old woman.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will host a news briefing to provide an update on the investigation into the Sept. 23, 2017, hit-and-run death of Shaneka Woods.

Woods was struck at Orange Avenue and Ella T Grasso Boulevard around 3 a.m. that Saturday and police said the driver fled the scene and Woods was then hit by another driver.

The second driver remained at the scene and spoke with officers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police will hold a news conference at 1:15 p.m. at police headquarters.