Police to give update on investigation into man's 2016 death in Willimantic

Police are going to be making an announcement Wednesday about the investigation into the death of a 73-year-old man in Willimantic nearly seven years ago.

William Alvarado was found dead at an apartment complex at 621 Valley St., public housing complex, on Sept. 7, 2016.

Police initially considered his death suspicious and state police later said it was a homicide.

The Associated Press reported that Alvarado died of a stab wound to the neck.

The Windham State’s Attorney and Willimantic police chief will hold a news conference at the Willimantic Police Department at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.