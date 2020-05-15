Connecticut State Police

Police Honor Connecticut’s Fallen Officers With Parade

police cruisers lined up for a parade to honor fallen officers
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police and officers from cities and towns across the state honored Connecticut's fallen officers Friday with a parade.

Friday marks National Peace Officers Day.

The law enforcement community in Connecticut normally holds a ceremony at the State Police Academy in Meriden to remember the 144 officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty in Connecticut. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, police did not hold a formal ceremony but instead formed a parade of police cruisers through the academy grounds.

