Police to Provide Update on Death of Ansonia Mom of Missing Baby

Ansonia police will be holding a news conference this afternoon to provide an update on the homicide of Christine Holloway, the mother of a missing 1-year-old baby girl who was last seen in December.

Holloway, 43, was found dead in her home on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia on Dec. 2 and there was no sign of her 1-year daughter, Vanessa Morales, who is still missing. Police have issued an Amber Alert for Vanessa.

Holloway’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities said 43-year-old Jose Morales, of New Haven, is suspected in the homicide and the disappearance of the baby, but has not been charged in connection. Authorities said he is Vanessa’s father and was dating Christine.

He has been in police custody since Dec. 3 on an unrelated criminal possession of a firearm charge out of New Haven.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call FBI tip line at 203-503-5555 or the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or through Tip411.

The news conference will be held at noon at Ansonia City Hall.