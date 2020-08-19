Police Try to ID Motorcyclist Accused of Firing Shots at Vehicle After Crash in Bloomfield

Police are trying to identify a motorcyclist accused of firing shots at a vehicle after a crash in Bloomfield on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Bloomfield/Hartford town lines around 12:45 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

After the crash, authorities said the motorcyclist fired several shots at the vehicle involved in the crash.

Detectives said the driver of the motorcyclist is a light skinned Black man, possibly in his mid 30s. The man is approximately 5-foot 11-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, police added.

According to police, the man also had braids, what was described as a beard, tattoos on each forearm and was wearing multiple gold chains at the time of the shooting.

Police are asking for any information that could help identify the suspect. Anyone with information should contact Bloomfield Police at (860) 242-5501.