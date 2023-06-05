Bradley Airport

Police trying to solve mystery of photos found at Bradley Airport

Bradley Airport photos
Connecticut State Police-Troop H Hartford

Several loose photos were found at Bradley Airport and state police are trying to figure out who they belong to.

State police Troop H in Hartford said troopers were patrolling parking spaces at Bradley Airport around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when someone came up to them with several loose photos that they had found.

Police said they are hoping to get the photos back to whomever they belong to.

If you have information about the people in the photos, call State Police at Bradley International Airport at (860) 292-7400 and reference case #2300228794.

