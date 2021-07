Police are warning people to stay away from part of a local bike trail in Canton because of bears.

Police said in a Facebook post that a mother bear and her two cubs are in the area of Commerce Drive and Atwater Road, where the cubs have taken refuge in a tree, and mother is somewhat agitated.

Officers are in the area and they are asking people who use the trail to avoid Commerce Drive/Atwater Road.