Stolen Police Vehicle Crashes Into Diner in Bristol

A police vehicle was stolen during an investigation into a carjacking Thursday afternoon and the suspect crashed into a Bristol diner, according to Bristol police.

Around 12:18 p.m., the Bristol Police Department was investigating a carjacking that occurred in Farmington when a police vehicle was stolen and there was a pursuit, Bristol police said.

The suspect who was driving the police SUV crashed into Palma's Diner at 100 Stafford Ave. in Bristol, Bristol police said.

They said the investigation is rapidly unfolding, there is no threat to the public and a suspect is in custody.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Everyone who was in the diner is safe, according to a Facebook post from the Palma family and diner staff.

It’s not clear when the diner will open.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes if they are traveling in the area of Stafford Avenue and Brook Street in Bristol.