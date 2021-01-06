Police Vehicle Stolen, Officers Injured During Car Chase in West Haven

Two West Haven police were injured Wednesday when what started as the pursuit of a stolen vehicle led to a crash and the theft of a police patrol vehicle.

Westport police said the situation started in their city when a driver reported her car was stolen while she was pumping gas.

The car was tracked to the New Haven area. West Haven police said they received notice that the stolen vehicle traveling off I-95 near exit 43 around 11:15 a.m. According to West Haven police, the vehicle was used in several robberies and purse snatches along the shoreline over the past several days.

Officers found the vehicle in the area of First and Mix avenues but the driver did not stop, instead continuing onto Campbell Avenue and colliding with several other vehicles at the intersection with West Spring Street.

Police said the driver left the car and fled on foot, but then returned to the area and stole a police patrol car, hitting several officers as he drove off. One officer was almost run over as the driver accelerated, police said.

The driver drove the vehicle through a fence at the Oak Grove cemetery where it stopped, police said. He was then stopped and arrested. A second person who was in the original vehicle was also arrested.

Two officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects, who were not identified, were described only as "juveniles."