Police are warning Hartford residents to be on the lookout after someone reported a black blear approached people on Tower Avenue.

The black bear was spotted in the area of 257 Tower Ave., according to officials.

Black Bear spotted in the area of 257 Tower Avenue. There is a report of it approaching people. Keep away, hopefully it finds its way back into the wood line. Wildlife officers on their way. pic.twitter.com/CgfehmzUMZ — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 30, 2020

"Keep away, hopefully it finds its way back into the wood line," police said in a tweet.

Police said wildlife officers are on their way.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.