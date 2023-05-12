Police Warn of Coyotes Attacking Dogs in Simsbury

Simsbury police have received reports of coyotes attacking dogs in town and they are urging people to be careful while walking in the town of Simsbury conservation area, whether or not they have pets.

Police said there were two reports of coyotes attacking dogs in the area of the blue and yellow trails in the open space of the Town of Simsbury Conservation Area between Town Forest Road and Ethel Walker School property on the west side of Bushy Hill Road.

The dogs were injured but survived.

Coyotes also attacked and took two small dogs by the edge of the wood line of Wildwood Road and Castlewood Road, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is aware and police said they are working to prevent future behavior.

Police said there have been reports of coyotes throughout town and some of them have shown stalking behavior.