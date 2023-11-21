Police warn of increase in car burglaries and tire thefts in Cromwell

Cromwell police are advising residents to be on the lookout following an increase in car burglaries and tire thefts in town.

The police department said they have received several reports of broken vehicle windows, particularly in the area of Route 3.

Authorities said they have also seen an uptick in motor vehicle tire thefts. Similar incidents have also been reported in surrounding towns.

To prevent these types of incidents, police say you should keep your car locked at all times, never leave your keys in the car, make sure your windows and sunroof are closed, avoid leaving valuables in plain sight and park your car in a well-lit area.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious can call police at 860-635-2256.