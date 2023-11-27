Police warn of increase in tire thefts across Naugatuck

Naugatuck police are warning residents to be alert amid an uptick in tire thefts across town this holiday season.

Authorities said they have seen a significant increase in tire and motor vehicle thefts over the past few days.

The police department is advising residents to install security cameras where cars are parked, if possible. They also say you should join the Naugatuck neighbors community on Ring to share videos and information about thefts.

You can also take the following steps:

Park your vehicle inside a garage if you have one

Do not leave keys or valuables in the car

Do not leave the car running even if only for a short time or to warm it up

Officers say the thefts are happening at all hours of the day. Anyone who sees anything suspicious should contact police.