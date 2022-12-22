Bridgeport

Police Warn of Person Stealing Packages in Black Rock Section of Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police

Bridgeport Police are warning Black Rock residents to be careful of a porch pirate that's stealing packages.

The thefts are happening in the area of Grovers Avenue and Courtland Avenue. Authorities received a complaint at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Doorbell video shows a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray gloves, a face mask and a Hi-Vis Safety vest.

Police said the man has been seen driving a navy blue van.

Anyone who recognizes the thief is asked to call police at 203-576-8477.

