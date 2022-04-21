Rocky Hill

Road Reopens After Fire in Rocky Hill

Part of a fire engine
Storyblocks

Crews responded to a fire in Rocky Hill and police warned of road closures.

Police said the fire was on Dividend Road. The scene is now clear, according to police.

