Rocky Hill Road Reopens After Fire in Rocky Hill Published 45 mins ago • Updated 28 mins ago Storyblocks Crews responded to a fire in Rocky Hill and police warned of road closures. Police said the fire was on Dividend Road. The scene is now clear, according to police. Structure Fire reported in the area of 160 Dividend Road causing road closures in the area. https://t.co/KZSKchnUvO— RockyHill PD (@rockyhillpd699) April 21, 2022 This article tagged under: Rocky Hill