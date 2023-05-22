Police Warn of Thefts From Mailboxes Outside Post Offices in Glastonbury

Glastonbury police are urging residents not to put mail in the mailboxes outside post offices when the postal offices are closed after several thefts of mail.

Police said they have seen an increase in thefts from the mailboxes that are located in front of all three U.S. Postal Service locations in Glastonbury.

They said thieves have been known to take everything out of the mailbox and throw away any mail that doesn't include a check.

Residents are urged to go inside the post office and hand mail directly to a postal worker.