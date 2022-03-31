Police Warn People to Stay Away From Moose in Winchester

Police are warning people to stay away from a moose that has been spotted around town in Winchester.

People have been gathering to catch glimpses of the moose, and police fear it could lead to someone being injured or even killed, according to a Facebook post by Winchester Police.

"The wild moose, while usually a docile creature, can be deadly when they feel threatened. An animal that has the potential to weigh over 1,000 pounds, can charge at you at speeds up to 40 miles per hour will cause significant injury or death," police said in the post.

Police believe the moose is pregnant and will likely remain in the area until her calf is born in May or June.

They said people have been parking cars along a busy road to try and see the moose and that could create an unsafe environment for the moose and for those trying to observe the animal.

"We would love to have such exotic wildlife thrive in our community. Please do not create a situation where the moose or the public is endangered and stay away," police said.

They are concerned the moose could try and cross the roadway to get away from crowds that have gathered and cause a potentially serious car accident.

Police said if people continue to bother the moose and cause unsafe conditions, they will have limited options to make it safe, including possibly having to euthanize the moose.

