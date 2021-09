Police are warning Plymouth residents to steer clear of people trying to break into cars and walk into open garages.

Officials said they're looking for a silver BMV 3 series with black duct-tape on the back. The people in the car are currently driving around town, breaking into cars and homes, police said.

Anyone who sees the suspect vehicle is asked to call 911. Officials say you should not approach these people.

Authorities say they're actively looking for the suspect vehicle.