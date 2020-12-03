Police Warn Residents to Lock Cars After 5 Stolen Vehicles Found in Hartford

Police are warning residents to be more mindful of locking their cars and taking their fobs after five stolen cars were found in Hartford on Thursday.
Police said five occupied stolen car arrests were made in the city within a nine-hour time span.
All of the cars were stolen because owners left their fobs in their cars, according to police.
One of the cars stolen was involved in an evading crash in Hartford on Wednesday.
Another car was stolen out of Hamden and later recovered on Flatbush Avenue, officials said.
A third car was stolen from Cromwell. Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the car theft.
A fourth car was stolen from Norwich and officials arrested a 20-year-old man following a foot pursuit in connection with the car theft.
Lastly, four teens were arrested after they jumped out of a stolen car in Hartford. Officials said the car was taken from a delivery driver who left their keys in the car unattended.