Police Warn Residents to Lock Cars After 5 Stolen Vehicles Found in Hartford

Police are warning residents to be more mindful of locking their cars and taking their fobs after five stolen cars were found in Hartford on Thursday.

Police said five occupied stolen car arrests were made in the city within a nine-hour time span.

All of the cars were stolen because owners left their fobs in their cars, according to police.

One of the cars stolen was involved in an evading crash in Hartford on Wednesday.

Patrol got in on the action between calls and grabbed this occupied stolen Subaru on Nelson St. That’s FIVE occupied stolen car arrests in Hartford in nine hours. All stolen bc careless owners left their fobs in the cars. LOCK YOUR CARS, TAKE YOUR FOBS. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/0hXT8K3XgQ — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) December 4, 2020

Another car was stolen out of Hamden and later recovered on Flatbush Avenue, officials said.

Stolen Audi out of #hamden recovered on Flatbush Ave. 2 adults arrested, 2 unlawfully possessed guns recovered. STOP LEAVING YOUR KEY FOBS IN YOUR CARS. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/IlPOWQB9lM — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) December 4, 2020

A third car was stolen from Cromwell. Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the car theft.

Third occupied stolen car recovered by our Auto Theft Unit today. This Honda was stolen from #Cromwell just two hours ago. 18 & 15 year old arrested. Key fob left inside-again. LOCK YOUR CARS, TAKE YOUR FOBS. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/BuTkeK9pTh — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) December 4, 2020

A fourth car was stolen from Norwich and officials arrested a 20-year-old man following a foot pursuit in connection with the car theft.

Auto Theft detectives make another stolen car arrest today. M/20, arrested after foot pursuit. This Nissan was stolen from #Norwich and made its way to #Hartford. LOCK YOUR CARS, TAKE YOUR FOBS. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/ctyRoRhbqo — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) December 4, 2020

Lastly, four teens were arrested after they jumped out of a stolen car in Hartford. Officials said the car was taken from a delivery driver who left their keys in the car unattended.