Officials warn of people posing as town employees to gain access to homes in Manchester

Manchester officials are warning residents to be on the lookout for people posing as town employees trying to gain access to your home.

Town officials said they've received reports of Manchester Water Department impersonators trying to access homes illegally this weekend.

The town is reminding residents that all employees with the water department wear uniforms and their vehicles are marked with the town's logo. In addition, all employees should have photo ID badges to display when asked.

If someone comes to your door claiming to be from the water department and you don't have a scheduled appointment, the town says you should deny the person access to your home until you can call officials to verify.

You can reach the water department at 860-647-6050. You can also call the police department at 860-645-5500.

If there's a physical threat to you or your property, officials say you should call 911 immediately.