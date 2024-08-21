Milford

Infant found in bathtub of vacant motel room in Milford has died: police

Police asked people to stay away from Woodmont Road in Milford because of a police presence on Wednesday morning and later said that an infant who was found in a bathtub in a vacant motel room died after being taken to the hospital.

This is the information that police have released.

