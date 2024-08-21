Infant found in bathtub of vacant motel room in Milford has died: police

Police asked people to stay away from Woodmont Road in Milford because of a police presence on Wednesday morning and later said that an infant who was found in a bathtub in a vacant motel room died after being taken to the hospital.

This is the information that police have released.

Heavy police presence in the area of Woodmont Road. There is no threat to the public. Please avoid the area. No further information at this time. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) August 21, 2024