Police Work to ID 2 Suspects in South Windsor Gas Station Smash and Grab Burglary

South Windsor police are working to identify two suspects who are accused of smashing a window and stealing items from a gas station early Sunday morning.

Officers said the smash and grab burglary happened at the Valero gas station on Sullivan Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Two suspects used a rock to smash a window and gain entry. They stole a safe and other items, according to authorities.

SWPD is investigating a smash and grab burglary at 180 Sullivan Avenue (Valero Gas Station) that occurred at 0433 hours this morning. Suspects (2) used a rock to smash a window and gain entry. Safe and other items taken. Anyone with info please call (860) 644-2551. pic.twitter.com/6ZsQekWuza — South Windsor Police Department (@SWPD_PIO) March 8, 2020

The manager at the gas station said he doesn't have an estimate of the total value of what was taken, but said "it was a lot." He also said the glass will probably cost at least $1,000 to replace.

The gas station and store remain open, however, cones are blocking the broken pane of glass.

The manager said they had another break-in and an armed robbery attempt within the last year. He said other businesses nearby have also had thefts and break-ins recently as well.

Anyone with information is urged to call (860) 644-2551.