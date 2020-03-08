South Windsor

Police Work to ID 2 Suspects in South Windsor Gas Station Smash and Grab Burglary

A gas station and convenience store was robbed after two suspects smashed a window and stole various items in South Windsor.
South Windsor Police / NBC Connecticut

South Windsor police are working to identify two suspects who are accused of smashing a window and stealing items from a gas station early Sunday morning.

Officers said the smash and grab burglary happened at the Valero gas station on Sullivan Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Two suspects used a rock to smash a window and gain entry. They stole a safe and other items, according to authorities.

The manager at the gas station said he doesn't have an estimate of the total value of what was taken, but said "it was a lot." He also said the glass will probably cost at least $1,000 to replace.

The gas station and store remain open, however, cones are blocking the broken pane of glass.

The manager said they had another break-in and an armed robbery attempt within the last year. He said other businesses nearby have also had thefts and break-ins recently as well.

Anyone with information is urged to call (860) 644-2551.

