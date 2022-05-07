Police Work to ID Dirt Bike Driver Accused of Recklessly Driving in Winchester

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a dirt bike who is accused of recklessly driving and causing hazardous conditions for other drivers in Winchester.

Police said the driver is a man and the dirt bike he rides is orange.

According to investigators, the driver has caused hazardous conditions for other drivers and pedestrians and is creating disturbances at local businesses.

When officers and troopers tried to address him on numerous occasions, police said the man created more hazardous situations and nearly struck numerous citizens while fleeing from officers.

Authorities said the man has also taunted and antagonized officers including making lewd comments toward female officers in public areas.

If you have any identifying information about the man, you're asked to contact Officer Mikulski at Jmikulski@townofwinchester.org or Officer Waltzer at jwaltzer@townofwinchester.org.