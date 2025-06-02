Vernon

Police work to ID man accused of attacking person on a CT Transit bus in Vernon

Vernon Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who is accused of attacking a person on a CT Transit bus in Vernon last week.

Officers said a 69-year-old man was attacked on the bus on Wednesday, May 28, around 3:30 p.m.

The attack reportedly happened at the bus stop at the intersection of Talcottville Road and Wilshire Drive.

Investigators said they haven't been able to identify the male suspect and are asking for the public's help.

In a photo provided by police, the suspect appears to be wearing a light-colored button up shirt, khaki pants, dark sneakers and has a black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 872-9126.

