Police Work to ID Person Accused of Breaking Into Bristol Home

Police are working to identify a person who is accused of breaking into a home in Bristol early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m.

According to investigators, an unknown suspect gained entry into the home and entered a girl's bedroom. When the girl confronted the suspect, authorities said the suspect fled.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect inside and outside of the home.

If anyone has any information about the incident, you're asked to call Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3011.