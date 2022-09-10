Bristol

Police Work to ID Person Accused of Breaking Into Bristol Home

Bristol Police

Police are working to identify a person who is accused of breaking into a home in Bristol early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m.

According to investigators, an unknown suspect gained entry into the home and entered a girl's bedroom. When the girl confronted the suspect, authorities said the suspect fled.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect inside and outside of the home.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If anyone has any information about the incident, you're asked to call Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3011.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us