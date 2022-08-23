Wallingford

Police Working to ID Woman Who Was Struck in Wallingford

A woman who was struck by a vehicle in Wallingford Monday night has died and police are trying to figure out who she is.

The woman was struck on Old Colony Road around 9:02 p.m. and she was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police believe the woman was between 45 and 55 years old.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe a 2020 Mazda CX-30 heading south on Old Colony Road hit the woman, who was in a dimly lit section of the southbound lane.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

Police said speed did not seem to be a factor and the driver was not suspected to be under the influence of any drug or alcohol.

No one has been criminally charged in connection with the crash.

The Wallingford Police Traffic Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call (203)294-2815.

