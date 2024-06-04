Pollen populates New England, causes ‘clouds' in the sky

If you’ve walked outside lately, you’ve seen the yellow coated streets, cars and patios caked in layers of pollen in New England. Some might even argue that it seems as though there’s been more pollen on our cars this year than snow covered cars last winter.

The yellow haze blanketed Boston and draped it in powder on Monday. It was seen overhead by NBC10 Boston SkyRanger helicopter pilot Ed Hughes. It helps illustrate why the plumes of powdery substances were so dense, too.

NBC10 Boston A layer of yellow haze from pollen over Boston on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The tinted sky was brought on by pollen but facilitated by what’s known as a temperature inversion in the air.

A temperature inversion is caused by cooler air nearest the ground, and warmer air a few hundred meters into the atmosphere. This inversion acts as a cap, or lid, trapping pollutants and pollen at the ground where we live.

Because of warmer winter and spring months brought about by climate change, the growing season for pollen producing plants and trees has lengthened too, extending the season for allergy sufferers.

Brian Lowell said his truck was coated and caked in pollen nearly two hours after washing it.

Filthy fine particles fly through the sky

In a region known as the jet stream that sits 4-8 miles into the sky (where planes fly) winds are up to 250 miles an hour. This region in the upper atmosphere can transport pollen from nearly 500 miles away!

Pollen so thick it threw off weather sensors

On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service posted on X, “visibility has been reduced and a 'ceiling' group has been observed around 1-2k ft, for the last hour!”

The pollen is thick enough to show up in the observation in Taunton! Visibility has been reduced and a "ceiling" group has been observed, around 1-2k ft, for the last hour! pic.twitter.com/vo3akAusbV — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 3, 2024

Relief is on the way, but not soon enough!

Pollen will weaken just a touch on Tuesday as an east wind dries out some of the air, but this won’t be a significant lowering. The better chance of relief is Thursday, as widespread and heavier rain develops, with multiple opportunities for showers through the weekend.