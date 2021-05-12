Pomfret Couple Face Child Abuse Charges

A Pomfret couple is facing child abuse charges.

Jacqueline Barbour, 34, and Jason Carroll, 34, are charged with cruelty and risk of injury to a minor.

The investigation began in January 2020 when staff at Connecticut Children's Medical Center reached out about a 9-year-old girl who was a patient at the hospital. Hospital staff diagnosed her with chronic severe malnutrition and other medical issues.

According to court documents, the girl told police she was forced to sleep in a bucket and was denied food and water. The arrest warrant also noted concerns that she may have suffered from medical child abuse, described as "a form of abuse in which a child receives unnecessary and harmful or potentially harmful medical care at the instigation of a caregiver."

The child was placed with a foster family during the course of the investigation, where court documents indicate she has been steadily improving.

According to the arrest warrant, Barbour and Carroll told investigators that the victim had a history of behavioral issues and outbursts at home, including refusing to eat, but no others reported seeing this kind of behavior.

Barbour and Carroll were arrested Wednesday and each was released on a $100,000 bond.