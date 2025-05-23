Ponya, a red panda, arrives at Beardsley Zoo

Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport has a new addition –an 11-month-old female red panda named Ponya.

She is making her public debut this week in the Natt Family Red Panda Habitat.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Ponya made the move from the Detroit Zoo to Connecticut as part of a collaborative effort to ensure the long-term survival of red pandas through carefully managed breeding programs, according to Beardsley Zoo.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

They said Dorji, the zoo’s male red panda, will be transferred to another Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited institution later this month as part of the AZA''' Species Survival Plan.

A young male red panda from another AZA-accredited facility will soon join Ponya, Beardsley Zoo said.

Visitors can see Ponya and learn more about red panda conservation efforts at the Natt Family Red Panda Habitat.

You can also see a live webcam here from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

See more zoo cams here.

Learn more about the zoo here.