Bridgeport

Ponya, a red panda, arrives at Beardsley Zoo

The zoo has a webcam set up so you can see her if you cannot get to the zoo.

This is Ponya, an 11-month-old female red panda at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport.
Beardsley Zoo

Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport has a new addition –an 11-month-old female red panda named Ponya.

She is making her public debut this week in the Natt Family Red Panda Habitat.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Ponya made the move from the Detroit Zoo to Connecticut as part of a collaborative effort to ensure the long-term survival of red pandas through carefully managed breeding programs, according to Beardsley Zoo.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

They said Dorji, the zoo’s male red panda, will be transferred to another Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited institution later this month as part of the AZA''' Species Survival Plan.

A young male red panda from another AZA-accredited facility will soon join Ponya, Beardsley Zoo said.

Visitors can see Ponya and learn more about red panda conservation efforts at the Natt Family Red Panda Habitat.

Local

Recalls 2 hours ago

Big Y recalls made-to-order subs, wraps, paninis sold in Conn. and Mass. due to salmonella risk

StormTracker 5 hours ago

Showers possible Friday afternoon, partly sunny start to Memorial Day weekend

You can also see a live webcam here from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

See more zoo cams here.

Learn more about the zoo here.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us