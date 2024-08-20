West Hartford

Pooches plunge in the park during the dogs days of summer in West Hartford

By Doug Steinman and Bryan Mercer

NBC Connecticut

It was delayed by a day, but the annual tradition returned to Beachland Park on Monday.

Dozens of dogs descended on the West Hartford pool for their annual 'Pooch Plunge.'

Sponsored by the West Hartford Dog Park Coalition and local businesses, the event is part of an effort to bring the town a permanent dog park.

Pet owners paid for the chance to watch their pup take a dip, and each dog needed a liability waiver before they were allowed to take the plunge.

The event takes place each right before West Hartford closes the town pools for the season.

